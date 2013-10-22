RPT-SINGAPORE PRESS-Blackstone opens Singapore office - Business Times

Lured by opportunities in emerging Asia, alternative asset management giant Blackstone Group officially opened its Singapore office yesterday, joining rival KKR & Co.

Blackstone's Singapore office will employ 35 people across the firm's private equity, real estate and tactical opportunities segments. The firm has also set up a regional treasury centre in Singapore, where it will move some of its support functions. ()

