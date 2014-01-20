SINGAPORE PRESS-Citi S'pore sees surge in RMB clearing trades - Business Times

Citi Singapore, with which almost all the big multinationals in
Asia bank, has seen its yuan business surge following the launch
of the RMB clearing facility here last year.
The US bank, which began clearing its yuan trades through
ICBC Singapore last September, is the top bank here in terms of
RMB clearing volumes, said Anita Loh, Singapore head, product
management for Citi treasury and trade solutions.
In November and December, Citi Singapore cleared 49 billion
yuan (S$10.3 billion) and 84 billion yuan respectively, giving
it the number one position in terms of RMB clearing volumes
through ICBC Singapore, she said.
