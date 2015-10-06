SINGAPORE PRESS-Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages to shut Tuas plant - Business Times

Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages will wind down manufacturing
operations at its bottling plant in Tuas ahead of a planned full
closure in February next year, but the firm will invest more
than $100 million in Singapore over the next five years, the
Business Times reported.
"To better position itself for future growth, Coca-Cola is
adjusting its strategy in Singapore to focus on high-value added
services such as new technologies, innovation and research,"
said Stephen Lusk, chief executive of Coca-Cola Singapore
Beverages & Coca-Cola Bottlers Malaysia.
About 200 employees will be affected by the closure of the
bottling plant in Singapore. Coca-Cola will move its bottling
plant operations to Malaysia.
