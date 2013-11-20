版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 08:42 BJT

SINGAPORE PRESS-Credit Suisse steps up lending to Asia's super-rich - Business Times

Credit Suisse is ramping up to grab a bigger share of the private banking business in Asia by channelling more resources to increase lending to the tycoons in the region.

"Lending is an important part of private banking," said Hans-Ulrich Meister, Credit Suisse global head, private banking and wealth management and member of the executive board.

(link.reuters.com/saw74v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anand Basu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐