SINGAPORE PRESS-Credit Suisse steps up lending to Asia's super-rich - Business Times

Credit Suisse is ramping up to grab a bigger share of the private banking business in Asia by channelling more resources to increase lending to the tycoons in the region.
"Lending is an important part of private banking," said Hans-Ulrich Meister, Credit Suisse global head, private banking and wealth management and member of the executive board.
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
