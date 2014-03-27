版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 27日 星期四 08:32 BJT

SINGAPORE PRESS-Facebook co-founder backs Singapore start-up - Straits Times

Facebook Inc co-founder and billionaire investor Eduardo Saverin has invested in Singapore start-up Nitrous.IO.

This is his second investment here since January, when he was the lead investor in e-grocer RedMart. This time, he is among eight investors who have invested US$6.65 million in Nitrous, which offers a lightning-fast way to develop software in the cloud.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐