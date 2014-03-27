SINGAPORE PRESS-Facebook co-founder backs Singapore start-up - Straits Times

Facebook Inc co-founder and billionaire investor Eduardo Saverin has invested in Singapore start-up Nitrous.IO.

This is his second investment here since January, when he was the lead investor in e-grocer RedMart. This time, he is among eight investors who have invested US$6.65 million in Nitrous, which offers a lightning-fast way to develop software in the cloud.

