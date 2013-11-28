版本:
2013年 11月 28日

SINGAPORE PRESS -Temasek unit buys stake in NYSE-listed India firm - Business Times

Fullerton Fund Management, owned by Singapore's Temasek Holdings, has bought a stake in Indian film distributor Eros International, gaining a foothold in the movie industry known as Bollywood.

Fullerton now holds 8.7 per cent in Eros, according to a Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

