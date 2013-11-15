SINGAPORE PRESS-Edwards Lifesciences expands Singapore facility

A global specialist in heart valves and haemodynamic monitoring has announced the expansion of its heart valve manufacturing facility here, giving a fillip to Singapore's medical technology industry.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp, citing growing worldwide demand for tissue heart valves, will more than double the size of its current facility in Changi North to about 24,000 square metres. New offices, laboratories, a large clean room and training facilities will be added to the premises.

The Business Times understands that the California-based company had pumped about $55 million into the expansion. With this, Edwards has invested about $95 million in Singapore since 2005.

