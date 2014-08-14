版本:
SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore game firm bought for up to $100 mln - Straits Times

Candy Crush maker King Digital Entertainment has bought Singapore-based games developer Nonstop Games for up to $100 million.

New York stock exchange-listed King will pay $6 million in cash, with another $26 million to be paid to keep Nonstop Games employees with the company.

The remaining due will be based on criteria linked to revenues from new game releases.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
