SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore game firm bought for up to $100 mln - Straits Times

Candy Crush maker King Digital Entertainment has bought Singapore-based games developer Nonstop Games for up to $100 million.

New York stock exchange-listed King will pay $6 million in cash, with another $26 million to be paid to keep Nonstop Games employees with the company.

The remaining due will be based on criteria linked to revenues from new game releases.

