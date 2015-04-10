版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 10日 星期五 09:46 BJT

SINGAPORE PRESS-Royal Group to buy KL hotel from BlackRock for RM388m - Business Times

In line with plans to expand across the region, the Royal Group has entered into a sales-and-purchase agreement to acquire DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur for RM388 million (S$144.8 million) from a private real estate fund managed by BlackRock, the Business Times reported.

With this latest acquisition, the privately held Royal Group will manage a range of properties across Singapore, Malaysia and Australia, comprising residential, industrial, shopping malls, hotels and office towers.

Royal Group Chairman Asok Kumar Hiranandani said: "Adding this property to our portfolio of preferred brands not only broadens our hospitality and lifestyle footprint in Malaysia, but also enables us to accelerate the growth of hotels across Asia." (bit.ly/1yhsnhL)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐