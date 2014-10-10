版本:
SINGAPORE PRESS-GIC leads $150 mln investment in mobile payments startup Square - Business Times

Continuing its investing spree for global technology companies, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is believed to have led a $150 million venture-capital round in Square, a San Francisco-based mobile payments startup founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
