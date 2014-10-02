版本:
SINGAPORE PRESS-Visa to create 185 new technology jobs-Business Times

Visa Inc will expand its technology hub in Singapore, which will see it create about 185 new technology research and development jobs, the Business Times reported.

It announced on Wednesday that it will strengthen its technology resources to accelerate the payments company's global technology strategy.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
