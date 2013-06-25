Banks slow to revive Singapore trading desks after rate-fixing cull

| SINGAPORE, June 26
SINGAPORE, June 26 Cost pressures and tougher
regulation mean banks in Singapore are struggling to replace the
100 traders who left the market during a rate-fixing probe.
The world's fourth largest foreign exchange centre is still
reeling from the crackdown, which has left volumes flowing
through banks' once vibrant interest rate and emerging market
currency trading desks a long way below pre-scandal levels.
Regulatory probes have hit banks' trading businesses hard
across the globe since the 2008 financial crisis. Singapore's
rate probe followed a global scandal involving the London
interbank trading benchmark, Libor, that unfolded last year.
Unlike other jurisdiction, where regulators fined and
punished banks one-by-one, Singapore chose to mete out its
punishment in one go, censuring a record 20 banks after finding
133 traders tried to manipulate lending and foreign exchange
reference rates.
Around three-quarters of those traders have left the market,
and new regulatory background checks mean banks are having their
work cut out bringing in replacements.
"Each hire is scrutinized due to the new regulations," said
Martin Andres, head of sales and trading for Asia at recruitment
firm Selby Jennings. "So it is more difficult to get top talent
onboard, especially if they are within the proprietary trading
units."
The Singapore regulator first ordered banks in the
city-state to review benchmark borrowing rates nearly a year
ago. That review was extended in September last year to foreign
exchange benchmark rates used to price currency derivatives,
particularly instruments known as non-deliverable forwards
(NDFs).
Volumes in the interest rate and NDF markets will struggle
to recover any time soon, according to brokers and analysts
interviewed by Reuters.
"A lot of the NDF volumes dried up during the reviews,"
said one foreign exchange analyst, who asked not to be named as
he was not permitted to discuss the reviews with the media. "It
will take a long time to pick up again."
Another analyst estimated that volumes in the rupiah NDF
market dropped to around $200 million a day during the reviews,
having been closer to $1 billion a year earlier.
PLUGGING THE GAPS
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) found staff at all
of the 19 banks that helped set the rates were involved in
trying to manipulate rates to a certain degree, along with one
other that was not even on the rate-setting panels.
The regulator stressed that the numbers involved represented
just a small part of the trading community in Singapore. However
bankers say 133 people is still a big chunk of the city's
dealers in interest rates and NDFs.
Some in the market believe the gaps will never be completely
filled.
"If all the dismissed traders can't get jobs then where will
the new senior guys come from? I don't think the market will
return to former levels of business," said one Singapore broker.
While Singapore's lending benchmarks are not as significant
to global financial markets as the Libor, industry estimates
suggest there are around S$2 trillion ($1.6 trillion) in
derivatives contracts which reference either the Singapore
interbank offer rate or the Singapore swap offer rate (SOR),
along with around S$200 billion of loans based on them.
UBS AG, which received one of the stiffest
penalties from MAS, saw most of its Singapore rates and NDF
traders depart during the investigation, according to two people
with knowledge of the matter.
It has since replaced some of them, though it is expected
that its Singapore interest rates and NDF desks will be unlikely
return to their previous size.
"That particular business line will inevitably be much
smaller," said one former senior executive for the bank.
The MAS review, which involved checking more than 100
million documents, did not find conclusive evidence that rates
were successfully manipulated but noted that the traders'
conduct reflected a lack of professional ethics.
In the future, a similar lack of ethics could see banks and
traders face criminal or civil charges under new proposals from
MAS, meaning banks are under pressure to bring in much tighter
supervision procedures for markets that are based on benchmarks.
For the dealers that have gone, there is relief that they
are unlikely to be held criminally liable, even if they will
struggle to find work.
"I think what the traders are happy with is the
acknowledgement there is no criminal breach," said one financial
services lawyer in Singapore. "It cements their position that
there was no regulation in this area previously."