UBS says cooperating with Singapore regulator in rate review

ZURICH, June 14 UBS said it is
cooperating with Singapore's regulator following the
city-state's censure of 20 banks whose traders were found to
have manipulated benchmark borrowing and currency rates.
"These were the actions of a few in the past, and we regret
the inappropriate behaviour of those involved," a spokesman for
Zurich-based UBS said in a statement.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said that it had
found 133 traders had tried to inappropriately influence the
rates, and ordered the banks which employed them to set aside
additional reserves for a year.
Some of their cases have now been referred to the
city-state's white collar crime unit and the Attorney General's
Chambers, though MAS said no offence under Singapore law
appeared to have been committed.
UBS is among a host of banks ordered to set aside additional
reserves, with each having to post between an extra S$1 billion
($799.52 million) and S$1.2 billion with the central bank.
