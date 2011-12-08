UPDATE 1-Singapore Refining Co cuts Dec output on poor margins

By Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan

SINGAPORE Dec 8 Singapore Refining Company, a joint venture between Singapore Petroleum Company and Chevron Corp, has reduced the utilisation rate at its refinery by 3.7 percent in December from the previous month due to poor margins, three sources close to the company said on Thursday.

The refinery's crude throughput fell to about 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December from 270,000 bpd in the previous month. The volume will be further reduced to 240,000 bpd in January, one of the sources said.

SRC operates a 290,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery on Jurong Island. SPC is a subsidiary of PetroChina .

The company is one of two refiners in Asia to cut output after refining margins slumped on weak naphtha and gasoline demand. Expectations of strong seasonal consumption for heating oil have yet to materialise due to mild winter.

"Middle distillates are the only supporting factors now," the source said. "Naphtha and gasoline margins are very bad."

GS Caltex, South Korea's second largest refinery, is cutting crude runs this month by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 710,000 bpd because of worsening margins, company sources said.

Complex processing margins for Dubai in Singapore slumped by half from Nov. 1 to around $5.71 per barrel on Dec. 1, Reuters data show. Margins deteriorated to $3.91 a barrel on average in the last 15 days.