UPDATE 1-Singapore Refining Co cuts Dec output on poor margins

By Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan
SINGAPORE Dec 8 Singapore Refining
Company, a joint venture between Singapore Petroleum Company and
Chevron Corp, has reduced the utilisation rate at its
refinery by 3.7 percent in December from the previous month due
to poor margins, three sources close to the company said on
Thursday.
The refinery's crude throughput fell to about 260,000
barrels per day (bpd) in December from 270,000 bpd in the
previous month. The volume will be further reduced to 240,000
bpd in January, one of the sources said.
SRC operates a 290,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery on
Jurong Island. SPC is a subsidiary of PetroChina
.
The company is one of two refiners in Asia to cut output
after refining margins slumped on weak naphtha and gasoline
demand. Expectations of strong seasonal consumption for heating
oil have yet to materialise due to mild winter.
"Middle distillates are the only supporting factors now,"
the source said. "Naphtha and gasoline margins are very bad."
GS Caltex, South Korea's second largest refinery, is cutting
crude runs this month by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 710,000
bpd because of worsening margins, company sources said.
Complex processing margins for Dubai in Singapore slumped by
half from Nov. 1 to around $5.71 per barrel on Dec. 1, Reuters
data show. Margins deteriorated to $3.91 a barrel on average in
the last 15 days.