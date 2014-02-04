Singapore Refining Co to invest over $500 mln in gasoline, power units

SINGAPORE Feb 4 Singapore Refining Co (SRC) said on Tuesday it will invest more than $500 million to build gasoline and power generation units at its refinery on Jurong Island.

The company will add a gasoline desulphurisation unit, an amine treating unit, a heavy naphtha splitter and cogeneration units, it said in a statement. The project is aimed at meeting higher gasoline specifications in the region, SRC said.

The company did not say how much gasoline will be produced and when the project will be completed.

SRC operates a 290,000 barrels per day refinery and it is a 50:50 joint venture between Chevron Corp and Singapore Petroleum Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of PetroChina International Co.