UPDATE 1-Singapore Refining Co invests over $500 mln in gasoline, power units

SINGAPORE Feb 4 Singapore Refining Co (SRC) said on Tuesday it will invest more than $500 million to build gasoline and power generation units at its refinery on Jurong Island.

The project is aimed at meeting higher gasoline specifications in the region, SRC said in a statement.

The company will add a 26,000 barrels per day (bpd) gasoline desulphurisation unit, an amine treating unit, a 32,300-bpd heavy naphtha splitter and a two-train co-generation unit with a total power output of 72 megawatts, a company spokesperson said in an email.

Construction will begin in February and the company expects to commission the new facilities by the first half of 2017, the spokesperson said.

SRC operates a 290,000 barrels per day refinery and the company is a 50:50 joint venture between Chevron Corp and Singapore Petroleum Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of PetroChina International Co.