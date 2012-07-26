Facebook co-founder Saverin debuts on Singapore rich list

SINGAPORE, July 26 Facebook co-founder
Eduardo Saverin, who renounced his U.S. citizenship earlier this
year, made his debut on a Singapore rich list published by
Forbes Magazine.
Brazilian-born Saverin, 30, is No.8 on the list with an
estimated net worth of $2.2 billion.
Saverin has been living in Singapore since 2009 but only
gave up his U.S. citizenship ahead of Facebook's initial public
offering.
The Southeast Asian city-state, which has no capital gains
tax, is the main Asian centre for private banking and has long
been a magnet for wealthy people from around the region.
Other non-Singapore-born people on the list include New
Zealand native Richard Chandler, ranked No.5 with an estimated
wealth of $2.9 billion, and China-born founder of property
developer Yanlord Land Zhong Sheng Jian, at No.12 with
$1.4 billion.
Indian telecom magnate BK Modi, who became a Singapore
citizen earlier this year, is No.23 with an estimated fortune of
$755 million.