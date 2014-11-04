Singapore says will adopt OECD pact to tackle tax cheats by 2018

SINGAPORE Nov 4 Singapore will implement a
global agreement on swapping tax information, aimed at ending
offshore tax evasion, by 2018, provided certain conditions are
met, Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said.
Singapore would adopt the standard drawn up by the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
that will require countries to automatically share taxpayers'
financial information as along as rival wealth management
centres do the same.
"There must be a level playing field among all major
financial centres, including Hong Kong, Dubai, Switzerland and
Luxembourg, to minimise regulatory arbitrage," he said in a
written response to a parliamentary question.
Last week, finance ministers and tax chiefs from 51
countries, including Luxembourg, signed up to be "early
adopters" of the new OECD standard.
Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland and the United Arab
Emirates were not among the signatories, although they have all
signalled their intent to adopt the pact.
A push by governments to clamp down on tax evasion following
the 2008 financial crisis has led to increased pressure on
wealth management centres like Switzerland and Singapore to ease
up on their bank secrecy rules.
Singapore, where asset managers oversaw more than S$1.8
trillion ($1.40 trillion) at the end of 2013, brought in new
rules last year to make tax evasion a criminal offence under its
money laundering rules and has signed up to earlier OECD
standards on tax transparency.
Tharman also said Singapore would only agree to exchange
information with countries that can ensure the confidentiality
of the data they provide and offer reciprocity.
"These conditions are necessary to make sure that we
continue to respect legitimate expectations for taxpayer
confidentiality," he said.
($1 = S$1.3)
