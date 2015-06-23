Trafigura signs storage agreement with Singapore LNG Corp

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
SINGAPORE, June 23 Trafigura has signed a deal with Singapore LNG Corp, operator of Singapore's first liquefied natural gas terminal, allowing the commodities trader to use excess gas storage at SLNG's terminal on Jurong Island, the companies said on Tuesday.
Under the agreement, SLNG will offer its storage and reload services to Trafigura, which allows the Singapore company to make better use of spare capacity at its terminal, SLNG's Chief Executive John Ng said in a statement emailed to the press.
The Swiss-trading house declined to reveal the capacity leased. Trafigura's head of LNG, Hadi Hallouche, said in the statement the company hopes the deal will "help us demonstrate our commitment to security of supply for our Asian customers".
SLNG was offering storage and reload services at its terminal on a spot or term basis in February this year and said then it had more than 180,000 cubic metres of storage available until the end of the year, according to the company website.
Trafigura has been especially active on LNG markets in recent months, winning a deal last month to supply Argentina with six cargoes, and supply contracts to Egypt and Mexico before that.
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.