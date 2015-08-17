Singapore bankers rattled by Asian moves to chase undeclared wealth

| SINGAPORE/JAKARTA
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA Aug 18 Singapore-based wealth
managers, already under pressure from a global move towards tax
information sharing, face a more immediate threat as Asian
countries including Indonesia and India look to chase undeclared
money in the low-tax city state.
A global crackdown on tax evasion launched during the 2008
financial crisis has already forced Switzerland and other
European offshore hubs to surrender their prized bank secrecy.
Like those centres, Singapore has committed to automatically
start sharing information with foreign tax authorities from
2018, in line with an agreement signed by more than 51 countries
last year that seeks to put an end to tax evasion.
But Singapore banks face a more urgent challenge.
Indonesia, Singapore's main source of wealth assets, is
considering offering a tax amnesty to individuals willing to
repatriate funds from abroad - targeting $225 billion Jakarta
says is parked in Singapore alone.
"Indonesia accounts for 30-50 percent of business for
private banks in Singapore," a Singapore-based banker at a top
global wealth manager told Reuters. "Clients are worried and
asking about this, (while) accounting and legal firms are
pitching to help clients structure their transactions," said
another banker.
Both declined to be named due to client confidentiality
rules.
The second banker said one client was considering whether to
pass his wealth directly to one of his children, who is in the
process of taking Singapore nationality.
Singapore, Asia's second-largest offshore centre by assets
behind Hong Kong, has thrived as a banking centre due to its
political and economic stability, low taxes and rule of law. It
manages $470 billion of private client assets, Deloitte data
show.
Singapore's central bank has said it has a rigorous regime
to combat money laundering and is ready to take tough action if
there are breaches. Sources said Monetary Authority of Singapore
(MAS) officials have been asking private banks if they have
heard any client concerns about the exchange of information
mechanism. The MAS didn't comment.
The finance ministry noted that Singapore would need to sign
bilateral agreements before any automatic data sharing, and
those deals would depend on partner countries having a "robust"
legal framework to maintain information confidentiality and
"confine its use to tax purposes", a ministry spokeswoman said.
ITALIAN MODEL
Seeking to recoup funds it first bled in the aftermath of
former president Suharto's government, Jakarta is looking to
introduce a tax amnesty, but has given no timetable for this.
"The idea is to first prepare the legal framework," Suahasil
Nazara, who heads the fiscal policy office, told Reuters.
The planned amnesty, private bankers say, is modelled on a
successful but controversial Italian tax scheme that helped Rome
recoup billions of euros unlawfully parked in Switzerland
against the payment of a modest penalty.
This system, which was criticised for allowing tax evaders
to come clean without too much pain, is a faster way to recover
funds than wading through a myriad of tax and bank data.
PRESSURE MOUNTS
India, too, is trying to turn up the heat on an estimated
$340 billion of undeclared wealth by its residents.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the
market watchdog, has asked international private banks to
register their offshore units with it if they are soliciting
business in India, a Reuters report revealed earlier this month.
If banks agree to register, they could be targeted by
requests from SEBI to disclose client information.
"These changes will certainly make things more complicated
for wealth managers. (They) will have to factor in every high
net worth client's residence and domicile," said Mark Wightman,
a partner for wealth & asset management at EY Advisory.
For local banks in Indonesia and elsewhere, the pressure on
Singapore is opening up opportunities at home.
"The hope is that with the tax amnesty, more funds will be
returned to Indonesia," said Jahja Setiaatmadja, president
director of Bank Central Asia, Indonesia's biggest
bank by market value.
For Singapore-based banks, the move towards data sharing
means radically changing a model that had been mainly based on
their ability to offer strict client privacy in a low-tax
environment.
Swiss wealth managers including UBS and Credit
Suisse were fined by U.S. regulators for allowing
clients to deposit untaxed money, and still face lawsuits
elsewhere.
"Everybody's in limbo right now," said a senior banker in
Singapore. "Clients are scared about opening new accounts and
asking whether certain structures work."
Experts believe Singapore could continue to be an attractive
centre thanks to its strong legal system, security and a deep
talent pool for wealth services.
"The days of undisclosed assets being held offshore will, in
time, become a thing of the past," said Wightman.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Eveline Danubrata, with
additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Gayatri Suroyo and
Cindy Silviana; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Ian Geoghegan)