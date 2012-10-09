Expletives-laden marriage guidance gets Singapore union exec fired

SINGAPORE Oct 9 An ethnic Chinese Singapore
trade union executive was sacked after she posted
expletives-laden comments about Malay weddings on Facebook,
remarks so offensive they prompted the prime minister and other
politicians to complain.
Amy Cheong, until Monday an assistant director at the
National Trades Unions Congress, had asked how many (expletive)
days did Malay weddings go on for at the foot of public housing
blocks.
"(Expletive)!!!! Pay for a real wedding u (expletive), maybe
then the divorce rate wont be so high! How can society allow ppl
to get married for 50 bucks?"
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Facebook he was
shocked to hear of the outrage, illustrating how racial tension
remains a key concern in the city-state.
"The comments were just wrong and totally unacceptable," he
said.
Law Minister K. Shanmugam agreed. "Her comments reflect a
deep seated racist attitude coupled with contempt for those who
are less well off, or who wish to spend less," he said on his
Facebook page. "There are deep fault lines in our society, based
on race/religion."
The National Trades Unions Congress is an umbrella trade
union affiliated to the ruling People's Action Party and is
headed by Lim Swee Say, a minister without portfolio in the
Cabinet.
Lim announced Cheong's sacking on Monday.
Ethnic Chinese make up about three-quarters of Singapore's
resident population, with Malays making up another 13 percent
and Indians 9 percent. A large number of foreigners also live or
work in the city-state.
Some Singaporeans felt Cheong's dismissal was rather harsh.
"Although we cannot take her action lightly, we also cannot
over-punish her," Noor Mohamed Marican, a legal adviser and
council member of Singapore's Inter-Religious Organisation, told
the New Paper.
"Forty plus years of multi-racial policy has not removed
deep racial/religious fault lines. One reason they fester in our
hearts is because we do not talk about them, for fear of saying
the wrong thing and inviting a heavy-handed response," Bill
Dungya wrote on Law Minister Shanmugam's Facebook page.