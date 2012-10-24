Singapore Airlines in $7.5 bln Airbus deal

SINGAPORE Oct 24 Singapore Airlines
said on Wednesday it will order five more Airbus A380 aircraft
and 20 A350 planes in a deal valued at $7.5 billion.
As part of the agreement, Airbus will buy back SIA's five
A340-500s, which will be removed from service in the fourth
quarter of 2013.
The withdrawal of the A340-500s will result in the end of
non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles and between
Singapore and Newark, SIA said in a statement.
Deliveries of the new Airbus planes, which have a list price
of $7.5 billion, are due to begin in 2017.
"This major order will provide us with additional growth
opportunities and is consistent with our longstanding policy of
maintaining a young and modern fleet," SIA's chief executive,
Goh Choon Phong, said in the statement.
In a separate statement, Scoot, SIA's long-haul low-cost
unit, said it agreed to acquire 20 Boeing 787 aircraft for
delivery starting in 2014. The 787s were originally ordered by
SIA, Scoot said.
The B787 aircraft will replace Scoot's Boeing 777-200 fleet
and help its ongoing expansion, the low-cost carrier said.