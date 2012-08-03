Singapore's SilkAir orders new Boeing planes for $4.9 bln

SINGAPORE Aug 3 Singapore Airlines' regional carrier SilkAir said on Friday it has signed a letter of intent to buy new aircraft from Boeing worth $4.9 billion, making it the largest order in SilkAir's history.

The agreement comprises firm orders for 54 aircraft and purchase rights for another 14, SIA said in a statement.

Firm orders will comprise 23 Boeing 737-800s and 31 Boeing 737 MAX 8s. The planes are scheduled for delivery between 2014 and 2021, it said.