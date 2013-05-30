Singapore Airlines orders aircraft worth $17 bln from Airbus and Boeing

SINGAPORE May 30 Singapore Airlines
has ordered 30 Airbus and 30 Boeing aircraft in
a deal valued at more than $17 billion, among the biggest in the
airline's history.
The deal makes Singapore Airlines the launch customer for a
proposed stretched version of the 787 Dreamliner, boosting
Boeing's plans to offer a 320-seat aircraft designed for crowded
intra-Asian routes. The order is subject to Boeing deciding to
go ahead with the project, the airline said.
The carefully balanced deal also offers a tentative
endorsement of the largest version of Airbus's future A350 --
the 350-seat A350-1000 -- which aims to compete with Boeing's
successful 777 mini-jumbo. Singapore Airlines said it had the
option to convert some of its orders for the main A350-900 model
to the larger A350-1000.
Singapore Airlines already had 40 A350-900s on order.