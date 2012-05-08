SingTel close to Silicon Valley startup deal-source

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , Southeast Asia's largest telecoms company, is close to acquiring a Silicon Valley-based mobile advertising startup, a person familiar with the matter said.
AdJitsu, which provides tools to make three-dimensional animated ads in mobile apps in iPhone and iPads, is in the process of being bought by SingTel's U.S.-based mobile advertising solutions subsidiary Amobee, this person said.
Amobee, also based in Silicon Valley, was bought by SingTel in March for $321 million.
AdJitsu is a unit of Palo Alto, California-based startup Cooliris, which has raised $28 million from big venture capital names such as Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, DAG Ventures and The Westly Group.
Cooliris could not be immediately reached for comment.
The company started off as a service to view photo and video content on the Web in a more visually appealing "3D Wall" but branched out to start Adjitsu and a photo sharing app called Liveshare.
Adjistu, which was spun off into a separate unit last December, has been seeing a lot of interest from both advertisers and ad networks, and growing at a rapid pace, the company had said last month.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.