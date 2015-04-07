Singtel buys U.S. cyber security firm for $810 mln

SINGAPORE, April 8 Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd agreed to buy U.S.-based cyber-security firm
Trustwave for $810 million, in a deal that will expand Southeast
Asia's largest telecommunications operator's cloud-based
services.
Trustwave will continue to operate as a stand-alone business
unit, Singtel said.
"It will leverage Singtel Group Enterprise's assets and
market presence to broaden its overall security portfolio and
address the fast growing emerging security market opportunity in
the Asia Pacific region," Singtel said in a statement.
Singtel will buy a 98 percent equity stake in the company,
while Trustwave's chairman and chief executive officer, Robert
McCullen, will hold 2 percent.
