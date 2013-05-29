RPT-KKR, Carlyle said to eye bids for SingTel Australia arm

HONG KONG May 28 Private equity firms KKR and Carlyle Group are among the suitors lining up bids for Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's Australian arm, Optus Satellite, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

France's Eutelsat Communications SA is also expected to bid, the people said, with SingTel valuing the business at more than A$2 billion ($1.93 billion).

Eutelsat, KKR & Co and Carlyle have each lined up banks to work with during the auction, according to the people familiar with the matter.

SingTel, whose majority owner is Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, sent out financial information to interested bidders on Monday, with a first round bid deadline set June 14, one of the people said.

The company announced a strategic review of the business in March. SingTel's Optus business sells TV, telephony and broadband services to more than 2 million subscribers in Australia and New Zealand.

Eutelsat was not immediately available for comment. KKR and Carlyle declined to comment.