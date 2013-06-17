REFILE-Eutelsat, KKR said to place bids for SingTel's Australia unit

HONG KONG/SYDNEY, June 17 France's Eutelsat
Communications SA and private equity firm KKR & Co are among the
suitors to place first-round bids for Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd's Australian satellite unit, a
person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator, values
the satellite business of its Australia unit Optus at more than
A$2 billion ($1.9 billion), and has put it on sale as it battles
tepid growth in its key markets of Singapore and Australia.
Britain's Inmarsat, Blackstone Group and
Carlyle Group are among the other suitors to submit bids
ahead of the Friday deadline, the person told Reuters. Other
bidders to express interest include, Asia Satellite
Communications Holdings Ltd, Intelsat, Sky
Perfect Jsat Corp, Australia's NewSat and SES
, the person said.
Blackstone, Carlyle, KKR, Intelsat, SES and SingTel declined
comment. Eutelsat, Inmarsat, AsiaSat, JSat and NewSat
did not reply to emails seeking comments. The source declined to
be identified as the sale process is confidential.