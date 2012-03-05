UPDATE 2-SingTel unveils new structure and strategy, buys Amobee

* Changes to take effect on April 1
* Buys mobile advertising solutions firm for $321 mln
* New structure comprises consumer, digital services, ICT
By Harry Suhartono
SINGAPORE, March 5 Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd is setting up a new structure
to raise its presence in content and mobile applications as
companies like Apple Inc grab more revenues from mobile
phone users globally.
Southeast Asia's largest telecoms company also said on
Monday it will buy Amobee Inc, a U.S.-based mobile advertising
solutions firm, for $321 million. Analysts said that would help
SingTel leverage its huge customer base in the region.
The restructuring is the first major transformation by
SingTel since it embarked on a multibillion-dollar drive a
decade ago to buy stakes in operators in high-growth Asian
countries such as India and Indonesia to boost earnings.
Since Apple introduced iTunes and App Store -- which enable
the maker of the iPhone and iPad to sell games, applications and
music directly to customers -- content providers have been able
to bypass mobile operators in charging users.
Apple's move, followed by others such as Google,
Nokia and Samsung Electronics, has
threatened to make telecoms firms merely a "dump pipe" and put
pressure on margins.
SingTel said its new structure will take effect on April 1
and comprise three groups -- consumer, digital services and
information and communications technology (ICT). The company's
operations are now based on geographical divisions.
"The new structure is long overdue and is very bold. SingTel
always had large assets across the region but never seemed to be
able to leverage them well," said Adrian Dominic Ho, an analyst
at telecom research firm IDC.
"This will help deliver the true potential of their regional
400 million-plus customers."
RAPID CHANGE
SingTel's Group Chief Executive Officer Chua Sock Koong said
the company must now deal with the new industry landscape and
compete with rivals in the space that was not even their core
business in the past.
"Our industry is rapidly changing, customers' usage behavior
and preferences are evolving in the emergence of new devices,
applications and technology," she told a news conference.
"This in turn fuels the growth of content and better devices
... Companies like Apple are biting a sizeable chunk out of the
content revenue pie."
Paul O'Sullivan, now the head of SingTel's Australian unit
Optus, will lead the Group Consumer division and Allen Lew, now
the head of Singapore operations, will be in charge of digital
services.
In 2011, SingTel's mobile phone customer base grew 13
percent to 434 million, with only 3.6 million of them coming
from Singapore.
SingTel's shares were flat on Monday in a broad overall
stock market that had barely changed. The SingTel stock
has risen nearly 2 percent since the start of the year,
underperforming the 13 percent gain in the broader index.
The company, 55 percent owned by Singapore sovereign
investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, posted a fourth
consecutive fall in quarterly profits last month, hurt by weak
results at home and in India due to higher costs.