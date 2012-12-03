Sino-Forest shareholders settle with Ernst & Young -lawyer

TORONTO Dec 3 Sino-Forest shareholders
who are part of a class-action suit have reached a C$117 million
($118 million) settlement with Ernst & Young, the collapsed
forestry company's auditor, one of the lawyers representing
investors told Reuters on Monday.
Dimitri Lascaris, a partner in Siskinds LLP, said the
settlement is "the beginning, not the end" of the suit, which
also names Sino-Forest itself, company executives, financial
institutions and others. The settlement requires court approval.
Earlier Monday, the Ontario Securities Commission said Ernst
& Young is facing allegations that it conducted improper audits
of the China-focused forestry company, which collapsed under the
weight of fraud allegations.