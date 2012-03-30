版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 31日

Canada court grants Sino-Forest creditor protection

TORONTO, March 30 An Ontario court has granted Sino-Forest Corp protection from its creditors and has approved an agreement with some of its noteholders to start the process of selling the embattled Chinese forestry company.

The agreement would allow for the Toronto-listed company's sale to a third party, or if no buyer emerges, a restructuring that would let noteholders buy nearly all of its assets.

