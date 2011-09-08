Equity-like returns beckon for Chinese high yield

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (IFR) - The Sino-Forest Corp. debacle has given investors a harsh lesson about the true risk profile of certain Chinese high-yield companies whose bonds are more akin to equity than fixed income - and should offer similar returns.

Some observers suggest more assets should be secured in the bond issuing holding company in certain sectors, such as resources, where it is difficult to determine the value of the onshore assets held in the operating subsidiary.

And even where the value of the assets may be calculated with a fair degree of certainty, offshore lenders will continue to face hurdles in enforcing claims and that additional risk is not adequately compensated in some cases.

Chinese corporate borrowers rushed to global markets in droves this year taking advantage of low interest rates and rapacious investor appetite for exposure to the world's fastest growing major economy.

Flush liquidity conditions has also allowed a host of low-rated companies with short operating histories to tap the market at low coupons. But now, investors may be less welcoming.

"It is difficult to enforce a civil judgment against a Chinese party," said Shanghai-based Michael Vella, litigation partner at international law firm Jones Day.

"There is no treaty between several countries and China for the enforcement of civil judgments. So if a Chinese company decides not to honour a judgment against it, it is near impossible for foreigners to collect, unless, of course, the company has assets abroad that can be reached."

Although the company has not yet defaulted on its debt obligations, its bonds due in 2014 and 2017 have fallen below 30 cents on the dollar, which reflects the offshore assets of the company.

The price understandably takes little account of a valuation of $3.5 billion of timber holdings given that many analysts say it is inaccurate.

More relevant is the $612 million of overseas cash balance Sino-Forest reported in its second quarter earnings. Well short of the $1.8 billion it owes bond holders and falling, meaning hopes that one third of principal will be recovered could be optimistic.

"In any of these China high yield distress situations, the analysis of a recovery rate in case of default depends on recovery based on offshore assets and cash," said Neeraj Seth, who helps manage BlackRock's USD1.1trn in global fixed-income assets as head of Asian credit.

TIMBER!

"Any recovery from onshore assets would depend on the onshore assets versus local debt and the willingness of the promoter."

Investors say they will demand higher premiums from companies and sectors with less transparency.

"Investors will also start putting more covenants around the terms of the issue," said a senior credit analyst at a HK-based fund management house.

"For example, in the case of companies with offshore businesses investors may ask the company to direct cash into special accounts. It prevents them from sending money back onshore. However, it's not easy to innovate structures in case of companies with onshore focused businesses," he said

Investment bankers and analysts say it would be difficult to change the practice of raising funds via holding companies.

"The lack of security in these structures has always been an issue. These structures tend to reflect what the markets allow borrowers to get away with," said a debt capital market banker.

He said that as a result of the Sino-Forest fiasco, dollar bond prices of Chinese industrial companies had fallen to reflect the risk of structural subordination relative to onshore lenders.

West China Cement bonds due 2016 are now trading at a yield of over 10%, Texhong Textiles bonds due 2016 are yielding 12.8% and the yield on China Automation bonds due in 2016 is 13.8%. All three issuers had sold bonds earlier this year with sub 8% coupons.

"This was structurally flawed from the beginning but the market accepts it and so issuers are taking advantage of it," said Tom Jones, managing director and co-head of Asia for restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal.

"Even if an investor gets his money back at par on maturity of these bonds, they are not being paid appropriately for the risk that is taken. On a risk adjusted basis, the bond holders are taking more equity-like risk given the structure of these bonds and the difficulty in enforcing collateral claims. You should get paid more - say high teens type of returns - or get better protection, because on a spectrum of risk it is somewhere between secured debt and equity."

Investors also agree that there is a limit to the changes that can be made on structures and that for certain borrowers higher yields are therefore inevitable.

"It will be more about changes in perceptions about price than in the structure. If a country's legal system does not provide you with creditor protection, then you won't get far even by putting a lot of things on the documents. The price has to reflect the risk correctly e.g. mid-sized developers are trading around the 15-20%, as they start to look more like quasi-equity risks," said BlackRock's Seth. (Umesh Desai is Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters)