UPDATE 1-For Freeport, 'no return to business as usual' at Grasberg mine -document
* 'Painful but necessary' for company survival -memo (Adds quotes from document, context)
March 30 Embattled Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp said on Friday it would seek creditor protection after reaching an agreement with its noteholders.
The company said it would ask the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to approve an agreement that would provide for either the sale of the company to a third party, or restructuring, under which the noteholders would acquire nearly all of its assets.
Shares of the company have been halted since August, following short-sellers' allegations that it had exaggerated the size of its forestry assets in China.
* 'Painful but necessary' for company survival -memo (Adds quotes from document, context)
* Navistar and Volkswagen Truck & Bus close strategic alliance
March 1 Supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize reported fourth quarter earnings at the top end of estimates as its American business delivered a strong performance with volume growth offsetting price deflation.