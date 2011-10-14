UPDATE 1-Sino-Forest fields request to sue employees

* "Purported shareholder" wants legal action by company

* Chinese forestry company asks panel to consider request

* Independent panel is investigating fraud allegations

TORONTO, Oct 14 Sino-Forest Corp TRE.TO said on Friday it would ask the independent panel investigating fraud allegations against it to consider a request that it take legal action against some employees.

The Chinese forestry company, which came under fire after a short-seller said it misrepresented its assets, said the request came from what it described as a "purported shareholder."

"The request indicated that, if the company does not agree to commence legal proceedings as demanded, the purported shareholder may seek court approval to commence such proceedings in the name of the Company," the release said.

The company did not name the employees, but said they are subject to the Ontario Securities Commission's August cease-trade order.

That order made specific allegations against then-Chief Executive Officer Allen Chan, who resigned within days. It also named several other officers that had been suspended by the company.

Sino-Forest's shares collapsed in June, after short seller Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters accused the Toronto-listed company of fraud.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)