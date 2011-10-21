UPDATE 1-Sino-Forest ready to make interest payment

* Sino-Forest Corp makes interest payment

* Semi-annual payment is on 6.25 pct senior notes

* Funds were deposited on Tuesday, company says

Oct 21 Sino-Forest Corp TRE.TO said on Friday that it had deposited the funds needed to make a semi-annual interest payment, a move that could ease investor concerns about the Chinese forestry company's financial health.

The Toronto-listed company, which has been accused of fraud, said it had deposited a coupon payment for 6.25 percent guaranteed senior notes due 2017 on Tuesday. The payment is due on Friday.

Sino-Forest's shares collapsed in June, after short seller Carson Block and his Muddy Waters firm accused the company of fraudulently exaggerating its assets.

Sino-Forest had been the largest forestry company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Trading in the company's shares has been suspended since August, and it is the target of several possible lawsuits.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)