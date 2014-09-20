UPDATE 1-Ernst & Young in tentative deal in Canada on Sino-Forest audit

(Adds comment from Ernst & Young)
TORONTO, Sept 19 Major accounting firm Ernst &
Young LLP has reached a tentative settlement with
Canada's biggest securities regulator over its audits of
Sino-Forest Corp and another China-focused company,
the Ontario Securities Commission said on Friday.
The OSC will hold a hearing on Sept. 30 to decide whether to
approve the settlement related to audits of the insolvent
forestry company and clothing and footwear company Zungui Haixi
Corp, it said in a brief statement.
The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
"We are pleased we were able to negotiate a no-contest
settlement agreement with the OSC and we're looking forward to
the approval hearing on Sept. 30. Until that time, we are not
able to provide any further comment," an Ernst & Young
spokeswoman said in an email.
The OSC plans to call Ernst & Young auditors as witnesses in
a separate hearing against former Sino-Forest executives who the
regulator alleges willfully defrauded investors. The executives
have denied the charges.
Sino-Forest had been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange
and was at one point valued at more than C$6 billion ($5.47
billion). But its shares tanked and were later delisted after a
short-seller in 2011 alleged the company had exaggerated its
assets.
In July, the OSC settled with David Horsley, Sino-Forest's
former chief financial officer. He was fined and banned from
being a public company officer or corporate director.
Zungui Haixi Corp was probed and in 2011 after Ernst & Young
flagged accounting concerns within the company.
(1 US dollar = 1.0961 Canadian dollar)
