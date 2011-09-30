UPDATE 1-Sino Clean wins time to respond to Alfred Little

Sept 30 Sino Clean Energy Inc said a court has granted it extra time to respond to research firm Alfred Little, that had alleged inaccuracies in the company's filings.

The China-based coal-water slurry fuel producer said a court has granted it 60 days to respond to Alfred Little's allegations.

alfredlittle.com is a research firm and a short seller focusing on companies operating and doing business in China.

Shareholders have sued a string of China-based, U.S.-listed companies for fraud, saying they lost money when stocks tanked after financial scandals emerged.

They contend companies invented sham businesses, inflated revenue or gave vastly different information to U.S. and Chinese regulators. Shares of the company were trading at $0.89, up almost 13 percent on Thursday morning on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)