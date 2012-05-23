UPDATE 1-Sino Clean Energy cuts FY sales outlook on plant closure

May 23 China-based Sino Clean Energy Inc lowered its outlook for full-year revenue after suspending production at its Dongguan plant in China to comply with a court order.

The coal-water slurry fuel (CWSF) producer cut its annual sales outlook to between $125 million and $142 million from the $150 million to $168 million forecast earlier.

Total CWSF sales volumes are expected to be 1.1 million to 1.2 million metric tons in 2012, the company said.

Last week, a local court had asked Sino Clean to close the Dongguan plant pending the outcome of a lawsuit filed against Yongchang Paper Industry Co Ltd, the former owner of the facility.

Nasdaq halted trading in the company's stock on Tuesday, requesting for more information from the company.

Sino Clean said it is in the process of appealing the court order in China and is also working to fulfill Nasdaq's requests so that trading in its shares can resume.