DEALTALK-Sino-Forest structure leaves bondholders facing wipeout

* Sino Forest facing default notice
* Sum owing on bonds total $1.8 bln
* Rights over timber assets unclear
* Host of far-flung offshore entities
By Rachel Armstrong and Umesh Desai
Dec 22 It's tough enough for offshore
creditors of Chinese firms to get their money back when
businesses run into trouble. The complex corporate structure of
Chinese timber firm Sino-Forest could make it tougher
still for its bondholders.
The company, which was set up 16 years ago and lists its
shares in Toronto, this week received a default notice on two of
its bonds after it failed to file third-quarter results on time.
That followed its decision to not make a $10 million
interest rate payment on one of its bonds, a move that fixed
income experts saw as a sign that bondholders could face a
near-100 percent writedown.
"I'm shocked as to why the installed management
would decide to default on a coupon payment, it doesn't benefit
any of its stakeholders and dissuades its customers from
continuing to do business," said Scott Bennett, head of Asia
Credit at Aberdeen Asset Management, which sold all its
Sino-Forest bond holdings more than two months ago.
Sino-Forest has been under pressure since Carson Block at
short-seller Muddy Waters accused it six months ago of
fraudulently exaggerating the size of its forestry assets.
The saga is the most prominent of a series of accounting
scandals to taint the image of Chinese companies listed in North
America, prompting trading halts, delistings, lawsuits and
regulatory probes. Sino-Forest's market value has slumped 75
percent to below $1.2 billion and high-profile investors have
fled, including billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson.
Its bondholders have included some of the world's biggest
asset managers including Fidelity, whose Asian high yield fund
and global high yield funds between them held some $70 million
of the company's 2017 bonds at end-October,
according to eMAXX, a Thomson Reuters company.
The company denies the allegations, and an independent
committee last month found no evidence of fraud, although it did
say it was unable to verify all of the company's forest
holdings.
PULP FICTION?
When Chinese firms hit the skids, offshore creditors are
behind domestic lenders in the queue to get their money back,
and China's exchange controls make it difficult to shift funds
out of the country.
Sophisticated bond investors will know those risks, but in
Sino-Forest's case the picture is bleaker still, given the
uncertainty around the main issue raised by Block: what rights
does the company have over timber plantations in China that make
up the core of its business?
As of end-June, the company had close to 900,000 hectares of
plantations and manufacturing operations in China, according to
its website. ()
The committee report found that Sino-Forest's control over
around 80 percent of its timber holdings is through contractual
agreements rather than outright ownership.
The company says it is prevented by law from owning the
assets directly, but analysts say the precise nature of the
contractual rights over forests on this land is unclear.
"It's very difficult if most of a company's assets are
contractually controlled, because creditors face a lot of issues
as to whether or not liquidators can exercise any right over
them," said Fredrik Oqvist, a freelance consultant who advises
on ownership structures in China.
Added to the creditors' headache in trying to assess what
assets they can get their hands on in Sino-Forest's complex web
of subsidiaries.
While the company's sole business is buying and selling
timber - from whole trees to wood pulp - it has 149 separate
entities, dozens of which are domiciled in the British Virgin
Islands and China, plus others in Hong Kong, Canada, Barbados
and elsewhere.
"It's not necessarily the case that every complex corporate
structure is in place for bad reasons, but they can be used for
bad reasons," said a Canadian lawyer who specialises in
restructuring and insolvency issues.
TOUGH TALKS
This will make it tough for Sino-Forest's bondholders when
it comes to debt restructuring talks, as they won't have a clear
idea of how much the company's underlying assets are worth - the
normal starting point in any bargaining.
"We're looking at a company which may now have little or no
cash. If it stops operating, all that's left will be its timber
holdings, and then it's not clear what rights the company has or
will have," said Bennett at Aberdeen Asset Management.
This uncertainty could give Sino-Forest the upper-hand in
negotiations with bondholders.
"Since creditor remedies are untested, borrowers have some
degree of leverage, and they know it," said Joel Rothstein, a
Beijing-based banking and finance partner with law firm Paul
Hastings. "The company could be using this as a bargaining chip
to try to bring the creditors to the table to try and work out
some sort of deal."
Sino-Forest's bonds due in 2014 and 2017
have actually seen their prices perk up since the default
notice, to trade at 26/31 cents on the dollar from lows of 20/21
on speculation that distressed debt investors would be
interested.
However seasoned distressed debt investors feel recent
buyers are too optimistic.
"I suspect a deal will be done to buy the local assets
before relisting (the company) and what will be left of the
company is a shell with little cash," said Shyam Maheshwari,
partner at SSG Capital Management (HK), a distressed debt
specialist.
"If it (the bond) trades completely at an option value,
let's say 5 cents on the dollar, you may find buyers, but at
this point the downside is still high - 20 cents doesn't mean it
can't go lower," he added.
So, for bondholders, and indeed shareholders who are even
further back in the queue, the best tack may be to go after
Sino-Forest's auditors, board members and other backers if they
can prove they failed to adequately disclose the risks involved.
"You have to go after the people that badly misled you, such
as the underwriters and the board of directors and auditors and
people like that," said an accountant involved in some of the
legal proceedings against Sino-Forest.
It's that option which likely explains one of the many
mysteries surrounding Sino-Forest - its missing third-quarter
results.
"Why would any auditor stick their neck out in this
situation?" said one Hong Kong-based lawyer who declined to be
named given his involvement with the case.