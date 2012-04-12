UPDATE 1-Sino-Forest seeks extension of creditor protection order

* Sino-Forest seeks extension on stay order until July 9
* Co says this would help facilitate its asset sale process
* Motion seeking extension comes before court on April 13
TORONTO, April 12 Sino-Forest Corp has
asked a Canadian court to extend a recently granted creditor
protection order until July 9, arguing this would create
certainty for potential buyers considering a bid for its
forestry assets in China.
The Ontario Superior Court last month granted the embattled
company creditor protection under Canada's Companies' Creditors
Arrangement Act until April 29. Sino, which has been accused of
fraudulently exaggerating the size of its forestry assets, says
the allegations against it have paralyzed its business.
Sino-Forest's Toronto-listed shares tumbled last June after
short-seller Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters accused it
of swindling investors. Sino is now battling multiple lawsuits,
on top of investigations from regulators and law enforcement
authorities.
The company's stock, which has been halted by regulators for
months, is now being delisted by the Toronto Stock Exchange in
the wake of the bankruptcy protection proceedings.
As part of a move to extract value for creditors, Sino plans
to raise cash by selling its largely Chinese forestry assets. In
a filing made to the court on Thursday, Sino said it has started
the process of putting its assets up for sale.
The extension of the stay period to July 9, is necessary in
order to provide stability to Sino-Forest's business while it
works through the sale process, the company said. The court is
scheduled to hear the company's motion seeking an extension of
the stay order on Friday, April 13.
Sino-Forest's Chief Executive Judson Martin told the court
that the company's stakeholders and business partners in China
have taken a favorable view of its restructuring plan.
"Sino Forest's employees appear to have embraced this
restructuring as a solution that will provide a future for
Sino-Forest companies," said Martin in an affidavit, adding that
no loans have been called by any of the company's Chinese
lenders.
Sino-Forest said the extension of the stay order would help
facilitate the initial phase of the sale process, which involves
the solicitation of non-binding letters of intent from potential
bidders. The initial phase of the sale process is expected to be
completed by June 28.
Martin has said it is critical for the company to conclude
its restructuring plan by the end of the third quarter, as the
company's business is seasonal and vast majority of its dealings
typically occur in the third- and fourth-quarter
"Stakeholders will therefore be prejudiced if Sino-Forest
cannot complete a restructuring by the end of the third quarter,
or soon thereafter, as the business will continue to be frozen
through the critical fourth quarter," he said.