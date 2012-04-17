UPDATE 2-Sino-Forest says ex-CEO leaves firm, three fired

* Former CEO Allen Chan resigns from company
* CFO resigns executive job, to stay on to assist
* Three other executives fired
TORONTO, April 17 Embattled Chinese forestry
company Sino-Forest Corp said on Tuesday its former CEO
had quit his final role at the company and three other
executives were fired after securities regulators signaled they
could press charges against them.
Sino-Forest said Allen Chan, who stepped down as chairman
and chief executive in August, has resigned from his position as
"founding chairman emeritus".
Chan stepped down after receiving an enforcement notice from
the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), Canada's main
securities regulator. He will remain available to assist with
efforts to realize stakeholder value in relation to assets
located in China, the company said.
The OSC served some current and former Sino-Forest
executives with enforcement notices last week, and notified the
China-focused company it had found that it had run afoul of
sections of securities law pertaining to fraud.
The OSC typically issues enforcement notices near the end of
an investigation to give respondents a chance to point out
special circumstances that may influence a decision on whether
the OSC lays formal charges. The company said it intends to
respond to the enforcement notice it received.
Chief Financial Officer David Horsley has also resigned his
executive position, but he will continue as an employee to
assist with restructuring, the company said.
Sino-Forest said it has fired three other executives that
had been placed on administrative leave in August. The
terminations came after a review of an enforcement notice
directed at the company, it said.
The OSC launched a probe into Sino-Forest after short
seller Carson Block and his firm Muddy Water accused the company
in June of exaggerating the size of its forestry assets.
An internal company investigation into the fraud
allegations proved inconclusive. Sino-Forest was granted court
protection from its creditors after it argued that the
allegations against it had paralyzed its business.
The case is the most prominent among a spate of accounting
scandals that have tainted the image of Chinese companies listed
in North America. The accusations have prompted trading halts,
delistings, lawsuits and regulatory probes in both the United
States and Canada.
Sino-Forest's stock, halted for months, is being delisted by
the Toronto Stock Exchange in the wake of the company's
bankruptcy protection proceedings.
In light of the departures, Sino-Forest said it will move to
give more powers to its court-appointed monitor, FTI Consulting
Canada Inc, under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.