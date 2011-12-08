UPDATE 1-Sino-Forest CEO says company may go private - report

By Charlie Zhu and Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG Dec 8 Sino-Forest Corp
may choose to go private as it seeks to restore its finances and
reputation after its shares lost three quarters of their value
amid fraud allegations, the chief executive of the Chinese
forestry company was quoted as saying.
Going private was among the options under consideration,
Bloomberg reported, citing Chief Executive Judson Martin.
He added that the company may also raise additional funds,
bring in a strategic investor or seek a merger.
"It is going to be real tough to get back to where we were,"
he was quoted as saying in Hong Kong. "We are up for the
challenge, but we are also up for looking for all options for
our stakeholders."
A spokewoman for Sino Forest declined a comment.
The company, until recently the largest forestry company
listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has shed about 75 percent
of its market capitalisation since June 2, when short-seller
Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters accused the company of
fraudulently exaggerating the size of its assets.
Sino-Forest is the most prominent of Chinese companies
listed in North America whose shares were either suspended or
delisted this year amid suspicions about their business
practices and Chinese regulatory safeguards.
The company said on Nov. 15 that an independent panel had
found no evidence of fraud, although had been unable to confirm
fully the company's ownership of its forests from forestry
sources.
A final report by the committee is expected by year-end.