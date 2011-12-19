UPDATE 2-Default notices spur strategic review at Sino-Forest

* Sino's failure to file results triggers default notices
* Says in talks with noteholders, seeking waiver
* Independent directors form special restructuring committee
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Dec 18 Sino-Forest, a
China-focused forestry company accused of fraud, said it
received notices of default from its noteholders and set up a
committee to look at options for the company that could include
its sale.
Until recently the largest forestry stock listed on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, Sino-Forest warned last week it would
not be able to file its quarterly results on time as an internal
probe into fraud allegations is taking longer than anticipated.
Sino-Forest has been reeling since June, when short seller
Carson Block and his Muddy Waters firm accused it of
exaggerating the extent of its Chinese assets. Sino-Forest has
said a preliminary investigation by its independent directors
showed no evidence of fraud.
It is the most prominent of the Chinese companies listed in
North America whose shares were either suspended or delisted
this year amid suspicions about their business practices and
Chinese regulatory safeguards.
Sino-Forest said its board decided not to make a $10 million
interest payment that was due to noteholders on Dec. 15.
Singapore-based Richard Chandler Corp, Sino-Forest's largest
shareholder, last week demanded a board shake-up at the firm,
slamming the "excessive time and money" spent on the probe and
questioning the board's decision to delay its results.
Chandler's fund stands to lose at least C$140 million and
possibly more, if Sino becomes insolvent.
Regulators have put a cease-trade order on Sino-Forest's
shares, pending the completion of an investigation into the
company. The shares had fallen more than 75 percent this year,
before being halted by regulators in late-August.
WAIVER HOPES
The company and its advisers met last Wednesday with an ad
hoc committee of noteholders and their legal counsel.
Sino-Forest said all parties expressed "a willingness to work
cooperatively with the company in an effort to preserve value
for the benefit of stakeholders."
However, it cautioned that it cannot independently verify
the holdings of those who attended or were represented at the
meeting. It said the notices of default it received were not
initiated or supported by noteholders attending the meeting.
The company said it was talking to noteholders in
the hope of securing a waiver, in relation to its failure to
file its financial results, but it cautioned there was no
guarantee the default notices would be withdrawn or waivers
obtained.
If the default notices are not withdrawn and the waivers not
obtained within a 30-day period, and if Sino-Forest does not
file its results in that time, a default will have occurred
under each series of its senior notes, the company said -
allowing noteholders to demand the company repay the principal
and any unpaid interest due on the notes.
Sino-Forest said the total principal owing under the four
series of outstanding senior and convertible notes is about $1.8
billion. It also has loan facilities in China of $70.5 million.
Last week, Moody's withdrew all its ratings on
Sino-Forest, arguing it had insufficient information to maintain
them.
Sino-Forest said it established a special restructuring
committee made up of independent directors to supervise, analyse
and manage a review of the strategic options available. These
may include recapitalisation, or the sale of some or all of its
businesses and assets. The committee will also consider creditor
protection or other insolvency-related proceedings.