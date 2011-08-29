UPDATE 2-Sino-Forest investors may have a long wait ahead

* Moody's worried about Sino's ability to raise new capital

TORONTO, Aug 29 Sino-Forest, once the biggest forestry company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, is running out of room to maneuver following fraud allegations, a stock trade halt, the departure of its CEO and further downgrades on its debt.

And it may be a long time before the battered stock begins to trade again, even though an initial order from the Ontario Securities Commission on Friday called for a trading halt of just 15 days. [ID:nN1E77P0GL]

"What I expect is an appearance in front of the commission in the next two weeks and if I had to predict the future, they will likely agree to push the hearing forward by several weeks or even months," said Joseph Groia, a securities lawyer and the former director of enforcement at the OSC.

"The cease trade order would in most instances be left in place during that interval, which is an unhappy result for the shareholders, because clearly, they want to get their stock trading at whatever price, as quickly as possible."

Sino-Forest, whose plantations are in China, first came under pressure in June, when short-seller Carson Block accused the company of fraudulently exaggerating the size of its forestry assets.

Its stock fell about 75 percent, and the company set up a independent committee to investigate. The committee will complete its review around the end of the year.

Big losers in the saga include billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson, who held a stake of about 14 percent in Sino-Forest until June but has since sold out.

Announcing the departure of CEO Allen Chan on Sunday, Sino-Forest also said three employees had been placed on administrative leave "after certain information was uncovered during the course of the independent committee's review."

It gave no details.

Singapore-based investor Richard Chandler has built up an 18 percent stake in Sino-Forest since the Carson Block report surfaced. A spokesman for his firm declined to comment on the latest developments.

The Sino-Forest saga is the most prominent among a series of accounting scandals that have tainted the image of Chinese companies listed in North America in recent months, prompting trading halts, de-listings, lawsuits and regulatory probes in Canada and the United States.

"SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS"

Credit rating agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's responded on Monday to the OSC cease-trade order by cutting their ratings on Sino-Forest's debt.

S&P slashed its long-term corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC-' from 'B'. It then withdrew all ratings on the company, saying it did not have enough information to maintain a rating in light of developments since Aug. 26.

"Sino-Forest's liquidity is weak, in our view," S&P analyst Frank Lu said in a statement. "The company does not have sufficient funds to repay its senior notes and convertible bonds, should they be accelerated."

S&P said it expects Sino-Forest's business to deteriorate rapidly following new fraud allegations and the ouster of senior managers.

Moody's cut its rating on the company to "Caa1" from "B1."

"Moody's is concerned that the allegations by OSC, while still under investigation, are serious. The trading suspension, the resignation of Allen Chan and the ongoing investigations add significant negative pressure on the company's operations and its ability to access additional liquidity," Moody's analyst Ken Chan said in an e-mail.

Sino-Forest's 10.25 percent bond due 2014 <0#CA044090244=> was bid at $25 on Monday to yield nearly 80 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Such prices typically point to high fears of a default.

The bond had been bid at $65 in June after the company said it would appoint a committee of its independent board members to review the allegations.

The OSC, which had accused the company of misrepresenting revenues and keeping bogus accounts. could not provide a date for a hearing on Sino-Forest. Under Canada's Securities Act, a hearing must take place within 15 days of the regulator issuing such a cease trade order.

