Sino-Forest trade-halt hearing set for Sept 8

TORONTO, Sept 2 Canadian regulators said on
Friday a hearing will be held on Sept. 8 regarding the
temporary halt they have imposed on trading in shares of
forestry company Sino-Forest TRE.TO.
The Ontario Securities Commission, Canada's top securities
regulator, halted trading in Sino-Forest's stock for a 15-day
period on Aug. 26. The regulator said that charges of fraud
against the company and its executives appear to hold some
merit.
Sino-Forest, whose plantations are in China, first came
under pressure in June, when short-seller Carson Block accused
the company of fraudulently exaggerating the size of its
forestry assets. The company is conducting an investigation
into the allegations.
The OSC said late on Friday it would consider whether it is
in the public interest for it to extend the temporary halt
order.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)