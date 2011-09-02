Sino-Forest trade-halt hearing set for Sept 8

TORONTO, Sept 2 Canadian regulators said on Friday a hearing will be held on Sept. 8 regarding the temporary halt they have imposed on trading in shares of forestry company Sino-Forest TRE.TO.

The Ontario Securities Commission, Canada's top securities regulator, halted trading in Sino-Forest's stock for a 15-day period on Aug. 26. The regulator said that charges of fraud against the company and its executives appear to hold some merit.

Sino-Forest, whose plantations are in China, first came under pressure in June, when short-seller Carson Block accused the company of fraudulently exaggerating the size of its forestry assets. The company is conducting an investigation into the allegations.

The OSC said late on Friday it would consider whether it is in the public interest for it to extend the temporary halt order. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)