UPDATE 4-Sino-Forest cease-trade order extended until Jan

* Ontario Securities Commission halts trade until Jan 25
* Regulator has said fraud accusations appear credible
* OSC investigation into Sino accounting still underway
(Adds details, comment from lawyer)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Sept 8 Canadian regulators on Thursday
extended a cease-trade order on shares of Sino-Forest TRE.TO
until Jan. 25 as they investigate a short-seller's damaging
allegations of fraud at the Chinese forestry firm.
The Ontario Securities Commission, Canada's main securities
regulator, said extending a 15-day trading halt imposed on Aug.
26 was the best action for investors, who had no clarity to
make informed trading decisions at this time. Lawyers for the
OSC, the company and its executives had all argued in favor of
extending the halt.
"We believe the integrity and fairness of the capital
markets will be compromised if trading in the securities of
Sino-Forest is permitted at this time," said Karen Manarin, the
OSC's deputy director of enforcement.
The regulator said last month it had halted trade in
Toronto-listed Sino-Forest after preliminary results of its own
investigation determined that fraud accusations against the
company appeared to have merit.
Darryl Levitt, a lawyer at Macleod Dixon in Toronto, said
that if the OSC does eventually find Sino-Forest's conduct to
be fraudulent, it could issue a freeze order, which would
prevent the company's cash and assets from being dissipated.
"This differs from a temporary cease order in that a
temporary cease order restricts the trading of certain
securities, whereas this preserves the assets of the company,"
Levitt said.
He said if it does find evidence of fraud, the OSC can also
refer the matter to a law enforcement agency for charges to be
laid.
The company, until recently the largest forestry company
listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has shed some 75 percent
of its market capitalization since June 2, when short-seller
Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters accused the company of
fraudulently exaggerating the size of its assets.
Its long-time chairman and chief executive, Allen Chan,
resigned 10 days ago.
Sino-Forest has appointed a team of its independent
directors to investigate the allegations, but says the probe
is unlikely to be completed until the end of this year.
The company is one of several China-focused North
American-listed companies facing accounting scandals that have
prompted trade halts, delistings, lawsuits and regulatory
probes. It is also facing several class-action lawsuits from
investors who lost money.
The OSC said its own investigation into the allegations is
continuing. It gave no details on the allegations and said
providing information would hamper both its own investigation
and the company's probe into the matter.
The OSC's move to order a further extension in the trade
halt is not a surprise, said Richard Powers a former litigator,
who is currently a lecturer at the University of Toronto.
"I think this was sort of expected in the normal course,"
said Powers. "Nothing's really changed, no further information
has been revealed, the OSC has still not tabled the specific
allegations."
"I think the first shoe dropped, we're still waiting for
the second shoe."
(Reporting by Euan Rocha, Allison Martell and Julie Gordon;
editing by Janet Guttsman)