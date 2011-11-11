Sino-Forest confirms Canadian police probe

* Sino-Forest offers no details on police probe
* Says company is cooperating with investigators
TORONTO Nov 11 Sino-Forest Corp TRE.TO has
confirmed that it is being investigated by Canada's national
police force over allegations of fraud.
In an emailed statement, the Canadian-listed, China-focused
company said that it is cooperating with the Royal Canadian
Mounted Police (RCMP) in their investigation, but gave no
details. An RCMP spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
In June, the Ontario Securities Commission launched an
investigation into Sino-Forest, after short seller Carson Block
and his Muddy Waters firm accused the company of fraudulently
exaggerating its assets. Sino-Forest is the owner and operator
of tree plantations in China.
Sino-Forest was the largest forestry company listed on the
Toronto Stock Exchange until its shares collapsed after the
fraud allegations surfaced.
The company is conducting its own independent review of the
accusations, which it expects to have completed by the end of
the year.
Trading in Sino-Forest's shares has been suspended since
August, and it is the target of several possible lawsuits.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Peter Galloway)