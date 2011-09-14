UPDATE 1-Canada OSC to rule Thurs on Sino-Forest trade halt

TORONTO, Sept 14 Canada's top securities
regulator said it will rule on Thursday whether to ease a cease
trade order on shares of Chinese forest plantation operator
Sino-Forest TRE.TO, which has been mired in fraud allegations
for months.
"The panel will be ready to issue its decision in the early
afternoon tomorrow," Ontario Securities Commission Vice-Chair
Mary Condon said on Wednesday at a hearing.
The Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corp has asked the
commission to partially lift its cease trade order on
Sino-Forest shares so that holders of put contracts can close
out their positions.
"Holders of the put contracts are unable to exercise their
rights of sale and sellers of the put contracts are unable to
perform their obligations to purchase, as long at the cease
trade order ... remains in place," law firm Torys LLP said in a
letter filed to the OSC, on behalf of the CDCC.
Sino-Forest stock has slumped since short-seller Muddy
Waters accused it of fraud. The company denies the claims.
CDCC, which acts as the central clearing counterparty for
exchange-traded derivative products in Canada, is a subsidiary
of Canadian exchange operator TMX Group Inc (X.TO).
Many investors who bought into Sino-Forest recently also
bought put options to protect themselves in the event the
allegations against the company proved to have merit. The
Chinese forest plantation operator has been defending itself
against fraud allegations for months and the OSC has cease
traded its shares until Jan. 25.
There are nearly 9,000 outstanding put contracts that
entitle holders to sell nearly 900,000 Sino-Forest shares at
prices substantially above current values, CDCC said in its
application.
The CDCC says the order it is seeking will not apply to
option holders like short-sellers, who would have to source
shares from a third-party to close out their positions.
