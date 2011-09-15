UPDATE 1-Canada's OSC alters Sino-Forest cease trade order

TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's top securities regulator said on Thursday that it is altering the cease trade order on shares of Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest TRE.TO, in a move to allow holders of put contracts to close out their positions.

The Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corp had petitioned the Ontario Securities Commission to partially lift its cease trade order on shares of the company, whose stock has been halted by the regulator until Jan. 25, pending the completion of investigations into fraud allegations.

Many investors who bought into Sino-Forest TRE.TO in recent months also bought put options to protect themselves in the event the allegations against the company proved to have merit.

The CDCC, which acts as the central clearing counterparty for exchange-traded derivative products in Canada, argued that the cease trade was penalizing shareholders, who had bought the put contracts as an insurance against an unfavorable outcome in the investigations. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Rob Wilson)