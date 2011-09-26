Sino-Forest hit by new lawsuit seeking class-action status

* Funds says suit represents shareholders and noteholders

* Funds say noted governance issues at Sino months ago

Sept 26 Two Canadian funds filed a lawsuit against Sino-Forest TRE.TO on Monday, seeking to recover losses incurred after fraud allegations were leveled against the Chinese forest plantation operator.

The suit filed on behalf of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. and Comite Syndical National de Retraite Batirente, seeks class action status to represent investors who purchased Sino-Forest shares or notes from Aug. 17, 2004, through June 2, 2011.

The suit is the latest in a growing list of legal actions against the company, whose shares collapsed after short seller Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters in June accused the Toronto-listed company of misrepresenting its assets.

Earlier this month, Canada's top securities regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, extended a cease-trade order on shares of Sino-Forest until Jan. 25 while it investigates the company.

NEI Investments and Batirente said in a statement that defendants in the suit include Sino-Forest's current and former auditors, 15 financial firms that brought Sino-Forest share and note offerings to market, certain forestry consulting firms, and 20 directors and senior executive officers of the company.

The funds did not say where the suit was filed, and a spokeswoman for NEI was not immediately reachable for comment.

The suit alleges that the defendants misrepresented the integrity of Sino-Forest's business operations and financial reporting, and materially overstated its assets and financial results.

As Sino-Forest shareholders, NEI and Batirente say they raised governance concerns about the company before the release of the Muddy Waters report.

The plaintiffs in this lawsuit are being represented by Kim Orr Barristers P.C. of Toronto and Milberg LLP of New York. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Frank McGurty)